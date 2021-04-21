Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

There are few details at this time, but the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. while deputies served a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street, off Roanoke Avenue.

We’re told the man was shot in his car. ⁦⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/CmeNiYVKFh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

The man, who family members identified as Andrew Brown, got into his car and started to drive away, witnesses say. That’s when shots were fired by the deputy. Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

The Pasquotank sheriff is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later today. In the meantime, a crowd has gathered in the area protesting the shooting. WAVY’s Jason Marks is at the scene and says police have formed a line blocking the area where Brown was killed.

There will also be an emergency Elizabeth City council meeting tonight at 6. WAVY spoke with District Attorney Andrew Womble, who says he is calling for a thorough investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.