LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest for the first time in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

A person with first-hand knowledge of the arrest who wasn’t authorized to publicly speak about the case told The Associated Press that Duane Davis was taken into custody Friday morning.

Davis is the uncle of the suspected shooter and has long been linked to the investigation. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police searched a home tied to Davis.