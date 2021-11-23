Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56

FILE – Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third from right, Attallah, second from right, and Malaak, after talking to the media following the death of their mother Betty Shabazz, June 23, 1997 in New York. Malikah Shabazz, was found dead in her home in New York City from what appeared to be natural causes, police said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She was 56. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her home in New York City, police said Tuesday. She was 56.

Shabazz was found Monday in her home in Brooklyn, a police spokesperson said. Her death appeared to be from natural causes, he said.

Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965. Their mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with the twins when their father was killed.

Malikah Shabazz’s death comes days after two of the three men who had been convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated.

A Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islamafter prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against them.

Bernice King, a daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said on Twitter, “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.”

Malikah Shabazz and her daughter, Bettih Shabazz, were arrested in Maryland in 2017 on animal cruelty charges after authorities said several injured dogs were found inside a stolen U-Haul truck they were driving.