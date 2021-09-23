‘Maderna’ tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. The Illinois woman submitted the fake card to avoid Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, according to authorities, but there a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was misspelled “Maderna.” (Hawaii Attorney General’s Office via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — An Illinois woman is wanted in Hawaii after she didn’t show up for a virtual court hearing on her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

At a hearing on the case held via Zoom, Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman’s arrest.

She was released without bail earlier this month on two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s pandemic emergency rules.

Authorities say she uploaded a fake vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program to bypass a traveler quarantine.