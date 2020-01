TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — A lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base has been lifted after reports of an active shooter nearby, according to CBS News.

Officials said an alert was sent out around 7 a.m. for a possible shooter and was assessing the situation.

Tampa police told WFLA, the base was placed on lockdown, but said there was no active shooter on the base.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.