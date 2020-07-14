Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut ahead of sentencing

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston. The judge overseeing the case against Loughlin, Giannulli and other parents charged with cheating the college admissions process called allegations of misconduct by investigators “serious and disturbing” Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are urging a judge to cut their bail from $1 million to $100,000, saying they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the famous couple who admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits also asked the judge to remove the requirement that their bonds be secured by a lien on their house.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21.

If the judge accepts their plea deals, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months.