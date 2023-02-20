EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The country’s longest-living president made several visits to Rhode Island throughout his one-term presidency.

As part of his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, Jimmy Carter visited Rhode Island in 1975, according to the R.I. Historical Society (RIHS). He introduced the Allman Brothers Band who were playing at the Providence Civic Center.

From the Allman Brothers concert alone, Carter raised over $60,000, according to RIHS, and the concert poster itself has even landed in the Library of Congress.

According to The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, the former president flew into T.F Green Airport on Oct. 29, 1979. During that visit, the president interacted with Gov. J. Joseph Garrahy and his wife Margherite, Sen. Claiborne Pell, and Rep. Fernand J. St. Germain.

He was also greeted by former senator and governor John Pastore, Sen. John Chafee, and staff of the Biltmore Plaza Hotel and Cranston Hilton Hotel.

The R.I. State Digital Archives provided more documentation from Carter’s visits to Rhode Island, including a photo of his arrival and a letter from the president to then Gov. Garrahy.

“I appreciated this opportunity to visit with citizens in Providence, and to be with you for the plenary session of the CONEG Energy Summit,” Carter wrote.

“It was a great visit, thanks!” he penned at the end of the letter.

The longest-living American president has had a series of short hospital stays over the last few years.

On Saturday, the Carter Center announced the 98-year-old “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” Tributes have been pouring in ever since.

Part of Carter’s legacy involves he and his wife Rosalyn’s nearly 40-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity. The former president even continued to help build houses well into his nineties.

The couple first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity near their home in Plains, Georgia, in March 1984. The non-profit said the Carters volunteered with Habitat each year until 2020, alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,390 Habitat homes.

Colin Penney, Executive Director for South County Habitat for Humanity, told 12 News while he never had the opportunity to meet the former president, Carter’s example of “putting faith into action” and living a life of service ” guides us in all that we do here at South County Habitat for Humanity.”

“Our world has been forever changed by President Carter’s work with habitat, the Carter Center, and countless other philanthropic endeavors,” Penney added. “His impact, side by side with his wife, will be felt for generations to come.”