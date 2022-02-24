(WPRI) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine has gotten the attention of the world, including leaders in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin criticized Russia’s attack late Wednesday night saying it is “absolutely devastating.”

“I am praying for the Ukrainian people, who are being attacked by a thug dead set on upending a sovereign democracy and reconstituting the borders of URRR,” Langevin posted on Twitter. “Putin must be stopped, and he must pay for his crimes committed against the innocent Ukrainian people.”

Langevin says the U.S. and the international community must, “respond with a sanctions regime unlike any we’ve ever imposed before.”

“Vladimir Putin cannot act without consequence. The United States and the international community must build on the already enacted sanctions so that the cost of this incursion is far greater than anything Russia has faced before,” Cicilline said in a news release.

“Ukrainian sovereignty must be respected, and the Ukrainian people have a right to decide their own political future – they’ve chosen democracy. To protect this burgeoning democracy, and the Ukrainian people, we must do all we can to help them defend their freedoms and their borders,” he continued.

Cicilline visited Brussels and Ukraine in January as part of an official congressional delegation trip to reinforce U.S. and European support for Ukraine, its democracy, and against Russian aggression. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sen. Jack reed says Putin has “chosen violence over reason.”

“His illegal invasion of Ukraine is abhorrent and driven by nothing more than personal ambition—not the welfare of his or the Ukrainian people,” he wrote in a statement. “The United States, our fellow NATO allies, and the international community remain in solidarity with Ukraine. President Biden has led our partners and allies together to impose significant sanctions on Russian leaders, and the administration stands ready to deliver even more crippling consequences.”

“Putin has falsely claimed that ‘history’ and nonexistent Ukrainian aggression justifies his invasion. His claims are delusional, and the world sees through it. Let there be no doubt: the history books will condemn Putin’s unprovoked aggression, and the Russian and Ukrainian people will long remember the suffering he caused them,” he continued. “Putin alone is responsible for the bloodshed he has caused. I again urge him to cease this invasion and pull back his troops.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was recently at the Munich Security Conference where he said it was an anxious feeling when speaking with European counterparts, but that the alliance among world powers against Russian aggression is strong.

“If we allow Putin to invade and occupy Ukraine and violate Ukraine nationhood then you can bet the Chinese will be looking and that could affect what they do in Taiwan,” he said. “And now you have a situation in which these two enormous rivals have very much weakened the foundation of democracy.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Keating said just days ago he met with the Mayor of Vyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and listened as he emotionally expressed his fear for what he termed “their peace-loving people of Kyiv.”

“Those people are waking up today to an unprovoked war rather than moving on with their lives in peace,” he tweeted.

“Putin’s actions are the acts of a craven, insecure leader who deserves contempt from us all. And for those that think this is some war in a remote part of the world – make no mistake, this is an act of aggression and violence against all who value peace and democracy,” Keating continued.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, a marine himself, also posted on Twitter that, “Ukraine is not alone. The United States must demonstrate that when one democracy is under attack, all will rally.