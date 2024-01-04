PERRY, Iowa — A news conference has been scheduled to release information about a school shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the briefing will be held at 10:00 a.m. near the Perry High School football field. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the press conference with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Police Department.

WHO 13 will stream the news conference live on www.who13.com.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school after reports came in around 7:40 a.m. about a possible active shooter situation at the school.

WHO 13 Photographer Jack Johnson is on the scene outside the school near 1200 18th Street and says police and Iowa State Troopers have blocked off the streets surrounding the school. He has seen several ambulances entering and leaving the school.

Multiple air ambulances were also spotted arriving and leaving the area.

Our photographer also witnessed some students have tearful reunions with parents near the area of the high school.

The Perry Community School District has about 1,785 students. Perry is located about 40 minutes northwest of Des Moines.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.