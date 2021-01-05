Leave it to Biewer: New toy dog breed to join many US shows

This undated photo, provided by the Biewer Terrier Club of America and American Kennel Club, shows two Biewer Terriers. The American Kennel Club announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that the Biewer — pronounced like “beaver” — became its 197th recognized breed. That makes them eligible to compete in events including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show, which will be held in June this year instead of its usual February date. (Courtesy Biewer Terrier Club of America and American Kennel Club via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called the Biewer terrier, and it’s been busy.

Aja, a Biewer Terrier, watches the DockDogs competition, from a jacket pocket of her owner Charli Yarbrough, during the annual Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza in Virginia Beach, Va. The American Kennel Club announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that the Biewer Terrier has received full recognition, and is eligible to compete in the Toy Group, bringing the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 197. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

The American Kennel Club announced Monday that the tiny, chipper Biewer — pronounced like “beaver” — became its 197th recognized breed. That makes them eligible to compete in events including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show, which will be held in June this year instead of its usual February date.

With its long, flowing coat, pert expression and 4-to-8-pound size, the Biewer might bring to mind a Yorkshire terrier. The Biewer was originally developed by a Yorkie-breeding German couple after one of their dogs had a puppy with rare white markings in 1984.

Americans began importing them in the early 2000s.