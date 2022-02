Good morning. A large, slow-moving storm system that's impacting states from Maine to New Mexico will slowly slide east today bringing rain showers and fog today, followed by an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet on Friday. New this morning a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Friday morning through Friday evening due to expected slippery travel conditions.

We also have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for this morning's commute. Warm and humid air moving over the snowpack on the ground is leading to some thick fog. Visibility will be near and below 1/4 mile at times this morning.