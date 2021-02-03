‘Lay low and cool it’: Fauci not a fan of Super Bowl parties amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Dr. Laura Forman, Ken Hospital’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, says she agrees with Dr. Fauci.

“Superbowl Sunday has a lot of us in the medical profession pretty concerned, about potential for an even bigger super-spreader more so than Thanksgiving or Christmas because its typically people from many more households,” added Dr. Forman.

She says this year’s game is also happening when contagious new variants of the virus have begun to spread.

“While we may have been able to get away with inviting people from other households into our home in the past, we wont necessarily get away with that now because its much more contagious,” said Dr. Forman. “The medical community’s recommendation at this point is to watch the game, enjoy it, but only do it with people in your household, watch it on zoom, have a virtual party and I know watching it on zoom is not the same.”

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.