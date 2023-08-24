PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Americans are expected to squeeze a little more out of summer by traveling for Labor Day weekend.

In fact, a recent AAA survey suggests the holiday weekend will surpass last year’s, with domestic bookings up 4% and international bookings up 44%.

AAA’s data shows places like Rome, London, Dublin and Paris are hot destinations abroad. Domestically, travelers will be heading to places like Seattle, Orlando, New York and Las Vegas.

While many people will be flying to their destination, AAA says 85% of travelers plan to drive.

“Thursday and Friday on the holiday will be the worst days for traffic, and the worst time is going to be between 2 and 6 p.m.” AAA’s Mark Schieldrop told 12 News.

Here are the best and worst times to hit the road, according to AAA:

Date Best Travel Time Worst Travel Time Wednesday, Aug. 30 Before 7 a.m. 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 Before 7 a.m. 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 Before 11 a.m. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 After 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Monday, Sept. 4 After 7 p.m. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Many people will be heading out of state, but Schieldrop said Rhode Island is often a traveler’s destination.

“A lot of people will visit family, and a lot of respondents said they would be going to the beach if they can,” he explained.

For those driving, the price of gas is down compared to last year’s peak of more than $5.

However, even though people are paying less at the pump this year, that savings is being spent elsewhere due to inflation.

“Costs in general have come up because things are more expensive: tickets, admissions into parks, and food and beverages are more expensive this year,” Schieldrop said.