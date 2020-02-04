Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Electric Boat to hire thousands as submarine production ramps up
Top Stories
Grand jury issues subpoenas amid Mattiello audit controversy
McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump
Royal Caribbean takes steps to contend with virus outbreak
Coventry police chief to retire, become full-time RI National Guard officer
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Grand jury issues subpoenas amid Mattiello audit controversy
Top Stories
State: No black mold found in State House offices getting emergency renovation
Top Stories
Pawtucket project ‘full steam ahead’ but without financing details
All eyes on glitchy RI sports-betting app heading into Super Bowl weekend
Convention Center asks for early audit amid Mattiello controversy
Top Mattiello aide Montanaro interviewed by state police
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
AG, National Grid warn of surge in imposter scams
Top Stories
Baby strollers recalled due to injury risk
Top Stories
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: St. George’s Dominic Mello
Top Stories
Rollin’ Rams ready for UMass, looking for 9th straight win
Cranston West tops Tolman in boys hoops; Bishop Feehan over NK in girls basketball
Shot of the year! Narragansett’s Colby Corson hits full-court buzzer-beater
PC dealing with Big East gauntlet
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/31/2020: RI Convention Center’s McCarvill; Sen. Pearson
Top Stories
Your News in 60 Seconds: Feb. 4
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/24/2020: Becky Grossman; reporter roundtable
After the Grammys: Attacking Cyber Attacks
Newsmakers 1/17/2020: Speaker Mattiello
Target 12: Curriculum Controversy
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
ScalpMasters Changes Your Image
Top Stories
South Coast Toy & Comic Show returns for 2020
Find your four-legged love
Caulipower Celebrates National Pizza Day
In the Kitchen: Terra Di Mare
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
New Hampshire Primary
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died
US & World
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 10:58 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 10:58 PM EST
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Impeachment Trial
McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump
Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history
Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses
Trump trial end in sight as vote nears on more witnesses
More Impeachment
Don't Miss
Shot of the year! Narragansett’s Colby Corson hits full-court buzzer-beater
‘Donnie, your move’: Local car dealer leaves $5k tip for waitress
Former North Attleboro football star earns Super Bowl ring with Chiefs
‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you
Police find missing woman, corral loose dog on I-95
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in 900+ years
Viral act of kindness involving sneakers has new legs
The Border Report Tour
PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas
Asylum-seekers struggle with new wait environments, court procedures in South Texas
People unknowingly driving drugs across the border, CBP sources say
More Border Report Tour