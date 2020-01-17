Jury selected for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

Harvey Weinstein and his attorney Donna Rotunno arrive at a Manhattan courthouse to attend jury selection for his trial on rape and sexual assault charges, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial concluded Friday after an arduous two-week process, setting the stage for testimony to begin in the next week.

The lawyers and judge halted the selection process after 12 jurors and three alternates had been seated.

The main jury has seven men and five women. Three alternates were also chosen. The final tally mostly erased a gender imbalance.

Hours earlier, that led to complaints by prosecutors that the defense was deliberately trying to keep young women off the panel.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman. He has pleaded not guilty and said any sexual activity was consensual.