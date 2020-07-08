Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Audrey Strauss

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set a July 14 date for an arraignment and bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell will appear by video for an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court next week.

The 58-year-old British socialite was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she bought months ago in New Hampshire. Her lawyer did not return a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors say they plan to ask that Maxwell be kept incarcerated pending trial on the grounds that she has the money, the overseas connections and the incentive to flee.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied engaging in abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour