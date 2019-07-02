Japanese crown prince in Finland to mark centenary of ties

Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino, left and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the start of a four-day visit. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko have arrived for a four-day visit to Finland where the royal couple will mark the 100th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s office said Tuesday the couple will explore Finland’s culture and get acquainted with the country’s internationally-renowned maternity and child health care services.

Akishino and Kiko will meet Niinisto on Wednesday at the president’s summer residence on the western coast and visit the port city of Turku, Finland’s former capital and oldest city, along with touring Helsinki.

The couple arrived to Finland from Poland with the two-nation European tour being the first overseas trip by members of the Japanese imperial family since the May 1 ascension to the throne of Emperor Naruhito.