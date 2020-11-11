Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

by: The Associated Press

Rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden sit on a work table at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer started making the masks since the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing some demand.

Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the U.S. president-elect in the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election.

Workers in Saitama, a city north of Tokyo, mold rubber to form a likeness of Biden’s face, while features including his pearly white teeth and blue eyes are hand-painted.

So far, around 1,000 masks have been sold.

The same manufacturer was flooded with orders for Trump masks before Trump’s inauguration as president four years ago.

