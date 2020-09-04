It will take years to repair the damage Trump’s inflicted on the US military, Reed says

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Sen. Jack Reed expressed his frustration with President Donald Trump in a scathing statement condemning his recent remarks disparaging soldiers and veterans.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the report in The Atlantic ─ in which he is quoted calling fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers” ─ as false.

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

“It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things — and especially to me cause I’ve done more for the military than almost anyone anybody else,” Trump said Friday from the Oval Office.

Whether the report is false or not, Reed, a West Point graduate and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, said Trump has been caught on tape several times insulting veterans, POWs, Americans with disabilities and active duty troops injured in battle.

“Donald Trump has no understanding or meaningful regard for those who have rendered distinguished military service in war and peace,” Reed said. “All of that is well established. You don’t need secondhand accounts because some of the comments occurred with cameras or microphones recording.”

.@SenJackReed just out with a positively scathing statement on Trump’s alleged remarks disparaging soldiers, soon after @FoxNews confirms the Atlantic piece



“It will take years to repair the damage President Trump has inflicted on the United States military.” pic.twitter.com/2jX2DhPLfy — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 4, 2020

This is not the first time Reed has called Trump out for his remarks toward members of the Armed Forces. In January, Reed urged Trump to apologize to the military personnel who suffered traumatic brain injuries following Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops.

Reed said Trump’s “toxic brand of so-called leadership” has caused lasting damage to the U.S. military.

“It will take years to repair the damage President Trump has inflicted on the United States military,” Reed said. “No one should condone the way Donald Trump insults people who gave their last full measure defending our nation. He degrades the sacred obligations of the office he’s been entrusted with.”