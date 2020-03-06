Live Now
Is your meth contaminated with coronavirus? This Florida police dept. will test it for free

by: WFLA Staff

Bag of crystal methamphetamine, undated DEA photo (AP)

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police department wants you to know that if you have recently purchased any illegal street drugs, you can bring it to their station to get it tested for coronavirus.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department posted the PSA on their Facebook page last week. The tongue-in-cheek post issues a warning that if you recently bought cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs in their area, it may be contaminated with coronavirus.

The police department goes on to urge those to bring their drugs to the police department for free testing. If you’re uncomfortable going to the police department, police say they will come to you — in the privacy of your own home!

