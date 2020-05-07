Indianapolis police investigating after pregnant woman struck, killed by officer

US & World

by: CBS4 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — A pregnant woman died after being hit by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s car Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday at South Harding Street and the eastbound ramp of I-465.

IMPD says Officer Jonathon Henderson, a 22-year IMPD veteran, was reporting to work for his shift at the time of the crash. He was traveling northbound on S. Harding Street, approaching I-465 in the right lane when he hit a pedestrian.

Henderson rendered first aid at the scene until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the pregnant woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite their efforts, a woman and unborn child were pronounced dead, IMPD says.

An investigation is underway, and Officer Henderson submitted to a blood draw. Preliminary findings don’t lead investigators to believe Henderson was impaired at the time of the crash.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com