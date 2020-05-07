Investigation underway after 2nd officer-involved shooting in a matter of hours in Indianapolis; man dead

US & World

by: CBS4 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — Indianapolis Metropolitan police were involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s north side early Thursday.

It is the second such shooting in the city in less than eight hours.

According to IMPD, police were called to investigate a burglary around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Woodglen Dr.

Officers said a man with a rifle fired at them.

“As they arrived on scene about two minutes later and at about 1:37 one of the officers advised that there were shots being fired by a male with a rifle,” said Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

“Quickly officers were arriving on scene and within a couple of minutes of the officers taking rifle rounds the officers began returning fire to the individual,” Turner said.

Officers returned fire and struck the man, who died at the scene.

Four officers were involved in the incident, IMPD said. No officers were injured, and the investigation was ongoing.

Late Wednesday afternoon, IMPD involved in a fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect near W. 62nd St & N. Michigan Rd. That incident also in the early stages of investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

