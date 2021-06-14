Illinois chemical plant explosion, fire prompt evacuations

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Emergency crews are battling a massive fire at a northern Illinois chemical plant that exploded into flames.

The Monday morning explosion that sent huge plumes of thick black smoke into the air prompted officials to order an evacuation of residents and business to the south of Chemtool Inc., near Rockton.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The plant that manufactures grease products, lubricants and other fluids.

Rockton is located in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles northwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/4/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams