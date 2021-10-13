Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss