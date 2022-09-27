EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane, which could lead to widespread power outages and other issues.

Since getting in contact with loved ones can be difficult in times of potential disaster, the American Red Cross offered the following tips:

Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through

Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls can’t

Check social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) for any updates

Send an email

Call relatives and friends who may have already had contact

Call people and places where the person you’re trying to contact is well-known such as neighbors, employers, schools, places of worship, senior centers, etc.

The Red Cross says it’s already moved hundreds of volunteers to Florida in preparation for Ian, and also sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to the area.

While many Floridians have evacuated ahead of time, the expectation is that dozens of shelters will be open to help those who remain before, during and after the storm.