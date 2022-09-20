Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — As Puerto Ricans mark the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, they are reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Fiona over the weekend.

Hurricane Fiona dropped more than 25 inches of rain, causing an island-wide blackout and leaving more than 60% of Puerto Ricans without running water.

Rhode Island officials of Puerto Rican descent are urging people to support organizations working to help those affected.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Woonsocket City Councilor Valerie Gonzalez, and Central Falls City Councilor Glendaliz Colón released a statement saying the island was devastated in the deadly hurricane.

“We share the concern of the 54,000 Puerto Ricans living in Rhode Island over the recovery efforts required again so soon after Hurricane Maria,” the statement read. “In order to help relief efforts on the ground, we are encouraging contributions to several key organizations in Puerto Rico.”

To donate or send aid, the officials recommend reaching out to the following community organizations:

“Resilience and grit are in the DNA of Puerto Ricans,” the statement continued. “We extend our thoughts and prayers for the recovery of our family and friends on the Island and encourage others to do so as well.”