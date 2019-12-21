House asks for documents in Epstein probe from DOJ

Live Now
by: The Associated Press

FILE – This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein the night he killed himself have been charged with falsifying prison records. A grand jury indictment made public Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, accused guards Toval Noel and Michael Thomas of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had. Epstein was found dead in his cell in August. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified.

Epstein killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August after federal agents arrested him on new sex trafficking charges. 

