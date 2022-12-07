HONOLULU (AP) — It has been about a week and a half since the world’s largest volcano began erupting.

Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week. But as expected, the lava slowed considerably in recent days as it moved across flatter ground, leaving scientists unable to estimate a clearer timeline.

Scientists say the flow front seemed even less active Wednesday than the previous day, possibly because of a breakout of lava moving upslope that could be diverting lava from what is headed to the highway.