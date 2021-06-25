Greek migrant traffickers arrested in Italy-bound speedboat

1. Suffice to say Bailey's Beach Club has never had a week like this in its 124-year history, with the club pilloried from coast to coast as effectively a segregated institution -- all thanks to the membership of Sheldon Whitehouse's family. Bailey's and Whitehouse insist the organization does count people of color among its members, with the club criticizing "false and inaccurate" reports suggesting otherwise. Still, Bailey's is undoubtedly a bastion of wealth and privilege, with exclusion its historic raison d'etre. (Look at who signed this week's email to members: an Austrian prince who is the son of Sunny von Bülow.) Whitehouse's wife, Sandra, is by most accounts the bigger Bailey's devotee of the two, and she seems to have no interest in giving up their membership. But Whitehouse likes to spend time at another exclusive Newport institution -- the Ida Lewis Yacht Club -- which he admits shows the same lack of diversity as Bailey's. "Failing to address the sailing club’s lack of diversity is squarely on me, and something for which I am sorry," he said. All the negative headlines have given Whitehouse a black eye, and allies grumble that he helped dig his own grave in his initial response to Kate Nagle's questions about Bailey's. Will it matter electorally? There's reason for skepticism: the third-term Democrat doesn't face Rhode Island voters again until 2024, and Claiborne Pell, another Bailey's habitué, had no trouble winning six Senate terms despite his status as a Newport swell. At the same time, this is an era with low tolerance for hypocrisy, and the Bailey's episode should serve as a wake-up call to Whitehouse and other wealthy Democrats about what happens when their private lives diverge from their public rhetoric.

2. Now that the House has made quick work of the $13.1 billion budget bill, Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio are eyeing a final dash of legislating in order to wrap up the regular General Assembly session next Thursday. The relatively brief budget debate, and the unanimous Democratic support for the final product, offers evidence that Shekarchi has a solid handle on his caucus after some choppier waters early in the session. A huge surplus makes that easier: progressives didn't make a stink about a lack of tax increases since so many of their priorities got funded anyway, while moderates were pleased they didn't face an up-or-down vote on taxing the wealthy. Over in the Senate, there were more examples of why Ruggerio has lately been dubbed "Green New Donny." The upper chamber passed two long-sought, long-stalled progressive priorities: marijuana legalization and licenses for undocumented immigrants. (Ruggerio has reason to watch his left flank: progressive Lenny Cioe, who gave him a tough primary challenge in 2020, is already running again.) While neither marijuana nor licenses is going to get a House vote next week, Shekarchi has signaled both issues could be taken up during a special session come the fall.