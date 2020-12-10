Google’s Year In Search finds people searched ‘why’ more than ever in 2020

(NEXSTAR/KTVI) — People around the world searched “why” more than ever this year, according to Google’s Year In Search.

“The most human trait is to want to know why,” Google said in its “Year in Search 2020” video. “And in a year that tested everyone around the world, ‘why’ was searched more than ever.”

Google said the questions inspired joy and excitement, made us cry, and caused us to worry about the planet.

Many searches for the year were prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, including, “Why is it called COVID-19?” and “Why is toilet paper sold out?”

People also asked about social justice issues that sparked worldwide protests: “Why Black lives matter?” and “Why does democracy matter?”

Google said during uncertain times this year, people sought “understanding and meaning.”

“Why is it that this year showed us its worst and we still found ways to triumph?” it was asked in the video. “So until we get to every answer, we’re still searching.”

Here are Google’s Top 10 trending searches:

Election results Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Coronavirus update Coronavirus symptoms Zoom Who is winning the election Naya Rivera Chadwick Boseman PlayStation 5

Here are Google’s Top 10 news searches:

Coronavirus Election results Iran Beirut Hantavirus Stimulus checks Unemployment Tesla stock Bihar election result Black Lives Matter

Here are Google’s Top 10 TV shows searched: