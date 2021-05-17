Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

US & World

by: LARRY NEUMEISTER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pauses while addressing supporters of President Donald Trump during a Columbus Day gathering at a Trump campaign field office in Philadelphia. According to court records unsealed Tuesday, May 4, 2021, federal prosecutors have asked a Manhattan federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized the week before from Giuliani’s home. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant prosecutors obtained for his iCloud account in November 2019 and raids last month show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist rather than one of ex-President Donald Trump’s lawyers.

The attorneys complained about Giuliani’s treatment to a Manhattan judge who might appoint a “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege during a review of evidence from raids on Giuliani’s residence and office.

A letter from the lawyers was publicly filed Monday. Giuliani’s lawyers say the judge should determine the legality of how prosecutors have acted before letting a review of seized materials proceed.

