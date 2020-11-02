Girl killed in Florida boat crash; 16-year-old driver arrested

US & World

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old Florida boy was arrested Sunday after a boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway ejected seven teenagers on board, killing a 16-year-old girl.

The driver arrested in the crash is not named because he is a juvenile. He is being charged with negligent homicide.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the boy and six other teens, some who had been drinking, left a Halloween party in the Treasure Island area around 1 a.m. Gualtieri said the party was attended by about 30-40 youths on the first floor with adults on the floor above.

The sheriff said the seven teens left the party a little after midnight and went back to the 16-year-old boy’s house, who lives in Largo, Florida. As he was driving back, Gualtieri said, the boy was speeding in a no-wake zone. The boy crashed the boat into a channel marker, and all seven teens were ejected into the water, he said.

Six of the teens made it to land, but a seventh,16-year-old Rachel Herring, could not be found. Her body was later located about a half-mile away by rescue crews who used an app to find her phone, which was still with her. Gualtieri said it appears Herring drowned after the crash.

Gualtieri said the boat, which belongs to the driver’s parents, continued into the sea wall after hitting the channel marker.

Despite there being marijuana and alcohol at the party, Gualtieri said impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the crash. He said, however, that speeding and the boat’s poor lighting played a role.

Regarding possible charges over the house party, Gualtieri said they’re early in the investigation, but “everything’s on the table.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour