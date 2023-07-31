EAST PROVIDENCE, RI. (WPRI) — When Katie Hughes-Pocci received a text message from an unknown number earlier this month, she initially thought it was a mistake.

“If you have time, let’s eat together after work,” the text reads. “I will wait for you. Don’t be late.”

“It seemed like it was a wrong number,” she recalled. “I didn’t think much of it.”

But after chatting briefly with the mysterious texter, Hughes-Pocci became suspicious.

“We went back and forth once or twice and then [the texter] came back with, ‘You seem like a nice person. I’m so glad to be your friend,'” Hughes-Pocci said.

That’s when she realized she was most likely speaking with a scammer and stopped responding.

“I am worried someone is going to fall victim to something like this,” she said.

Text message scams aren’t new. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said the scams are on the rise.

The FTC reported an estimated $330 million in losses from text message scams last year alone, with the average loss being $1,000 per victim.

Patrick Laverty, a cybersecurity expert at Social Engineer LLC, said scammers typically send text messages from unknown numbers in the hopes that their victim will strike up a conversation with them. Sending a text message is also quick, easy and convenient.

Laverty said scammers typically send text messages to either validate that a phone number actually works, or in attempt to try and coax their victims into providing their personal information.

He recommends not responding to unsolicited text messages to prevent future contact, and never click on links sent from unknown numbers.

If the text message appears to come from a trusted business, Laverty suggested researching the company and giving them a call before providing personal information.

There are also ways to filter out unwanted text messages, according to the FTC. The easiest way to report a suspicious text is to copy the message and forward it in a separate text message to 7726 (SCAM).