MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Relatives told police Saturday that they could not find 35-year-old Sergio Brown or Myrtle Brown.

Officers found Myrtle Brown’s body and a medical examiner determined she had been injured during an assault.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Maywood is about 12 miles west of Chicago.