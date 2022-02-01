Fire at NC fertilizer plant may cause explosion, area evacuated

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A structure fire burns at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The City of Winston-Salem is asking people within one mile of a blaze at a fertilizer plant to evacuate due to the possibility of a large explosion.

WGHP-TV reports that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street. City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.

Firefighters say there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says fire crews “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site.

People who have evacuated should plan to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.

