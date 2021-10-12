Fewer in US turn to food banks, but millions still in need

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Volunteers at Wandsworth foodbank prepare parcels for guests from their stores of donated food, toiletries and other items on May 5, 2017 in London, England. The Trussell Trust, who run the food bank, report that dependency on their service is continuing to rise, with over 1,182,000 three day emergency food supplies given to people in crisis in the past year. 436,000 of these recipients were children. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels.

Specialists in hunger issues warn the situation for millions of families remains extremely fragile.

An Associated Press review of bulk distribution numbers from hundreds of food banks across the country reveals a clear downward trend in the amount of food handed out by food banks across the country.

It started in the spring as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout took hold and closed sectors of the economy began to reopen.

Feeding America CEO Katie Fitzgerald says, “It’s come down, but it’s still elevated.”