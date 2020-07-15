Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Navy statement says there’s been significant progress and much less smoke is being emitted from the USS Bonhomme Richard on Tuesday. (Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says a fire aboard a U.S. warship has moved away from fuel tanks, easing the threat of an explosion or a million-gallon oil spill in the San Diego harbor.

Officials say it’s too early to say whether the vessel can be saved.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard could be declared out Wednesday. It began Sunday as the docked ship was undergoing maintenance

Navy helicopters have made more than 1,500 water drops to cool the superstructure and flight deck to allow firefighters to advance further into the ship.