Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — A “major gas explosion” completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Baltimore Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.

The fire department tweeted that two of the homes’ occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The firefighters’ union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour