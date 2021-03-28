Economic professor says you don’t need to stock up on supplies with Suez Canal blocked

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It has been several days since the massive cargo vessel Ever Given got stuck sideways in the Suez Canal, causing major backups and delays in oil and goods around the world.

12 News spoke with David Cortes, an economic professor at Providence College, who said this shows how companies don’t like to keep too much in stock, saying they’d rather risk potential delays than waste money on surplus goods in the off-chance a situation like this arises.

He said their isn’t a need for people to stock up on items, like toilet paper, like people did during the pandemic last year, adding that this is a temporary and that the supply is all there, it’s just delayed.

“We need to be a little more realistic about what our needs as consumers are and trying to prevent emptying the shelves is the best we can do,” Cortes said.

“Be realistic, make a good forecast, see what exactly you need as a consumer, and just get a little bit more of that, just enough to go by for a couple of weeks and then we should probably all be all right.”

Ships are now weighing the option of traveling around the African continent to the Atlantic Ocean rather than waiting for the canal to clear.

Cortes said it’s a journey that could tack on a couple weeks to delivery time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community