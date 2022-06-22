KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 280 people have been killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 temblor that struck Paktika province.

It comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.