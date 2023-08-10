DENVER (KDVR) — The front of a driving school is damaged after a driving instructor accidentally drove into it, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The incident happened at the Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, on Tuesday morning.

According to the business owner, the driver was still in training to become an instructor and was parking a vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harm’s way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” the Lakewood Police Department tweeted later in the day.