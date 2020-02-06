Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the decapitation death of her ex-boyfriend's mother, whose head she left in the kitchen sink.

Prosecutors said Rachael Hilyard cut off the head of 63-year-old Micki Davis using two steak knives on April 9, 2017. Davis had gone to Hilyard's home with her 9-year-old grandson to collect her son's belongings, at Hilyard's insistence. The child ran away before his grandmother was beheaded and called for help.