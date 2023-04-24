(The Hill) — CNN host Don Lemon says he has been fired by CNN.

“I am stunned,” Lemon said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday, saying his agent had informed him of his firing by CNN president Chris Licht.

The Hill has confirmed Lemon’s exit with CNN.

Licht said in a memo to CNN workers that “CNN and Don have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” Licht said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon joined CNN in 2006.