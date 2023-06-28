PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite repeatedly claiming to be suffering from a variety of ailments that put him in a wheelchair and on oxygen, the Rhode Island man accused of faking his own death to avoid prosecution is actually relatively healthy, according to a prison doctor.

The BBC reported that Dr. Barbara Mundweil, the doctor responsible for treating Nicholas Alahverdian in prison, testified Wednesday that there are “no issues” with his oxygen levels.

“His oxygen levels have always been satisfactory,” she explained, adding that his oxygen was “…not at a level that would cause any concern.”

She was also unsure why Alahverdian was in a wheelchair, adding that she saw the CCTV footage of the 35-year-old kicking a door down and punching a prison officer in the face.

Mundweil said she examined Alahverdian’s legs and determined both were “strong and athletic” and didn’t resemble those of a paraplegic.

Alahverdian was taken into custody in Scotland last year after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Investigators said at the time, he was living under the name Arthur Knight, an identity he’d created after faking his death in Rhode Island in 2020.

It was later determined that Knight’s DNA, which was collected while he was hospitalized, was identical to Alahverdian’s, who faces a sexual assault charge out of Utah. Investigators were also able to match the tattoos on his arms to a booking photo from when he was previously arrested in Pawtucket.

Despite the ruling, Alahverdian – who also goes by Nicholas Rossi – continues to claim he is Knight, an Irish orphan living in Scotland.

Alahverdian’s long-delayed extradition hearing began Monday, during which he attempted once again to hinder court proceedings. The judge denied his attorney’s request to further delay the hearing, which is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

It’s unclear whether a decision will be made.