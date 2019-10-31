Despite being miles away, RI native feeling effects of California wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WPRI) — Rhode Island native Sherrie Stavely Singer said it’s hard to stand outside for 10 minutes right now in the Los Angeles area.

“I started coughing just because the air quality is so poor,” she said.

Singer is the assistant principal at Flintridge Sacred Heart, a Catholic boarding school overlooking Pasadena and Los Angeles. She said the smoke lingering in the air is the result of the Hillside fire in San Bernadino.

Even though the fire is miles away, Singer said the Santa Ana winds are carrying the smoke to surrounding communities.

“It just smells like burnt embers,” Singer said. “It smells like it’s right in front of you even if it’s 30 miles away… it’s a very pungent, smokey smell.”

Singer said her school was closed Monday because of the potential for a power outage. She said even though they’re back open, the threat still remains.

“We are on our second alert for having no power, so that means if they alert us again we have one to four hours to prepare for no electricity,” Singer explained. “Being a boarding school with a convent on campus, that obviously creates some issues.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said conditions should begin to get better.

“We have had hundreds and hundreds of schools out and continue to have these outages that are impacting the education of our children,” Newsom said. “The good news is, we are turning the corner.”