Deputy in serious condition after being shot in California ‘active shooter situation’

US & World

by: John Parmer

Posted: / Updated:

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A deputy was shot and is in serious condition in what law enforcement is calling an “active shooter situation” in Paso Robles, California.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is telling people in the area to shelter in place.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect starting firing at the Paso Robles Police Department Wednesday morning.

The deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the shooting stopped around 4 a.m. The suspect is still being sought.

“If you see something, say something,” police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

