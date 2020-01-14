Defense attorney requests hearing on missing Epstein footage

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense attorney wants a judge to hold a hearing to determine whether the federal government deliberately deleted video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s cell on the day he survived an apparent suicide attempt inside a New York jail.

The attorney for Epstein’s former cellmate filed a motion late Monday saying the missing footage would show Nicholas Tartaglione tried to help Epstein on July 23 when guards found the wealthy financier with bruises on his neck.

The attorney says the video could convince a federal jury that Tartaglione does not deserve the death penalty in his case.

Epstein later hanged himself Aug. 10.