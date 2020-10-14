Deadline Thursday to respond to 2020 Census

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Time is running out to respond to the 2020 Census.

Residents who have not already been counted are being urged to respond by the end of the day Thursday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration can end the count more than two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo called it a “wrong-headed decision, and it’s regrettable,” during her coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

“Please take a second and fill out the census today if you haven’t,” she added. “Especially now, as we are dealing with this crisis. We need every penny of federal money that we deserve.”

The U.S. Census Bureau announced door-to-door counting efforts will end at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The online response system at my2020census.gov is expected to remain open until 6 a.m. Friday. The website says it only takes 10 minutes to complete.

Residents can also respond over the phone until 6 a.m. Friday. Telephone numbers for Census hotlines in 14 languages can be found on the Massachusetts 2020 Census website.

Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15.

