David Ortiz upgraded to ‘good’ condition, wife says

David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz continues to recover after he was shot last week at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, the team released a statement on behalf of his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, saying doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital have upgraded his condition to “good.”

“We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Surgeons at a Santo Domingo hospital removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine before he was flown back to Boston. His liver was also damaged in the shooting, according to his spokesperson.

Ortiz, 43, was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on June 9 when he was shot from behind at close range. Police said the attempted killing was carried by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars.

The alleged gunman, Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, has since been arrested along with nine other suspects, and police are looking for at least two more. Cruz said Ortiz was not the intended target.

Dominican authorities have said they were closing in on the mastermind and motive behind the attack.