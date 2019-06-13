David Ortiz recovering from second surgery; wife says he’s making progress

Retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, left, shares a laugh with team president Sam Kennedy during a gathering where part of Yawkey Way was renamed David Ortiz Drive, Thursday, June 22, 201, outside Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz’s No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony prior to Friday night’s game. (AP Photo/Charles […]

BOSTON, Mass (WPRI) — Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from a second surgery after being shot in the Dominican Republic.

In a statement, his wife Tiffany Ortiz said, “David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit … He continues to heal and make progress.”

Ortiz, popularly known as “Big Papi,” is undergoing treatment as Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

In Thursday’s statement, Tiffany Ortiz thanked Eliezer Salvador, the man who drove her husband to the hospital immediately after the shooting Sunday night.

“Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.” said Mrs. Ortiz.

She also expressed her gratitude to the medical staff at the Abel González Clinic in the Dominican Republic.

“Without you, our story could have had a tragic ending. You will forever be our guardian angels.”

Tiffany Ortiz said David will continue to recover in the ICU. Any future updates on his condition will be provided as necessary.

Six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been arrested in connection to the shooting of David Ortiz.